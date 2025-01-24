Morecambe Bay Hospitals Trust seeks new chairman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you got what it takes to be the new chair of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT)?

UHMBT is seeking an inspirational and highly accomplished individual to succeed Professor Mike Thomas as Trust Chair to guide the organisation through this crucial stage in its development and ensure it delivers exceptional outcomes for patients, staff, and communities.

Aaron Cummins, chief executive, UHMBT, said: “Our Trust currently stands at a transformative point in our mission to redefine the delivery of healthcare and to fulfil our vision of being “a great place to be cared for and a great place to work.”

“We are looking for a Chair who will offer strategic and visionary leadership to our Board of Directors and our Council of Governors. Central to this role will be an ability to drive forward our Trust’s 2022 to 2027 strategy - Putting Patients First - which focuses on delivering excellent care and patient experiences, empowering staff, optimising resources, and strengthening partnerships across our local Integrated Care System (ICS) and beyond.

“Our new Chair’s leadership will be pivotal in enabling us to navigate the challenges of a dynamic NHS environment while fostering innovation and promoting a culture of collaboration, inclusion, and accountability.

“We have made many improvements to services and care in recent years such as the new Oncology Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI), brand new operating theatres in Kendal and Lancaster, upgrading of the Emergency Department at Furness General Hospital (FGH) a new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Kendal as well as a new CDC in the planning for FGH. The new Chair will support us to continue to improve access, standards of care and outcomes across all of our services.

“Our new Chair will also have an exciting opportunity to influence UHMBT’s involvement in the New Hospitals Programme, with a brand new state-of-the-art hospital planned for Lancaster, along with improvements at the Furness General Hospital site in Barrow.”

Examples of recent improvements at UHMBT include the initiation of a Frailty Same Day Emergency Care unit trial at the RLI which has helped reduce delays and improve patient care for those in need of urgent attention, and the Trust has demonstrated a significant improvement in providing immediate care to patients requiring unplanned care while reducing unnecessary hospital admissions.

Suzie Hayman, Lead Governor, UHMBT, said: “We are seeking an exceptional person to lead our Board of Directors and Council of Governors. This pivotal role will lead the Trust Board and our staff to deliver our ambitions and aspiration to be at the forefront of innovation and reform.

“We welcome candidates from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds who bring intellect, energy, and commitment, but also compassion, insight, and empathy. The successful candidate will have a unique opportunity to have a major impact in terms of improving care and experience for our patients, families, staff, and communities.”

For further information about the role of UHMBT Chair and the appointment process, please visit https://alumniglobal.com/job/chair-uhmb

The closing date for applications is Friday February 28 2025.