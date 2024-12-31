Morecambe Bay Hospitals Trust makes almost £1m in car parking charges
Figures from NHS England reveal University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust earned £1.4 million in car parking fees in the year to March.
Of this, £357,000 was from parking for staff, with the remaining £1 million for patients and visitors.
The data shows the trust also spent £488,000 on parking services over the same period, meaning in total it made £912,000 from parking.
Across England, NHS trusts made a net revenue of £165.6m from parking charges. This was from a total of £242.8m in car parking fees, after spending £77.2m to run parking services.
This included £70.5m charged to NHS staff.
GMB, a union which represents thousands of NHS staff, workers deserve better.
The union's national secretary, Rachel Harrison, said NHS workers have suffered "rocketing workloads, chronic understaffing and the fallout from a global pandemic".
She said: "Health workers are on their knees – they need help and support. Charging them to park is kicking them while they are down."
The GMB is calling on the Government and NHS employers to scrap staff car parking charges.
The figures also show there were 2,304 available parking spaces across the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.
David Sanderson, director of estates and facilities, UHMBT, said: “Public parking charges at sites run by UHMBT were last year brought in line with parking charges set by local authorities
and other NHS Trusts.
“We believe that parking should not be seen as an income and that the cost of providing parking should not be subsidised from patient care budgets.
"Parking at UHMBT is priced to cover costs such as car park administration, management, barrier and pay machine maintenance, security including CCTV, gritting and other types of maintenance.
"Should there be any surplus, this will be reinvested in site operations and maintenance.
“We will continue to participate in local authority green initiatives, the promotion of car sharing, greater use of bicycles and local transport within the area, and other environmentally friendly schemes such as Lancaster City Council’s Park and Ride service.”
