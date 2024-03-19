Morecambe Bay hospitals see improvements in 93 out of 100 questions in the 2023 National NHS Staff Survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The survey is one of the largest workforce surveys in the world and is carried out every year in the Autumn to improve staff experiences across the NHS. It is aligned with the NHS People Promise and links to the seven NHS People Promise key areas, plus staff engagement and morale.

The results for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) show improvements on nearly every question – particularly a three to four per cent improvement on all questions relating to the colleague’s line manager. Compassionate and inclusive leadership has been a specific area of focus for the Trust following previous Staff Survey results, and it has launched several initiatives such as Leadership Development, Anti-Racist Nursing Leadership and Restorative Practice programmes for colleagues.

The Trust – which covers the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness and Westmorland General Hospitals – is also above the NHS average in other areas including having the right materials to carry out roles, there being enough staff and recognition for good work.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary Centenary Building.

Ali Balson, UHMBT Chief People Officer, said: "There is no doubt that last year was once again an extremely difficult and challenging time for colleagues working in the NHS with pressures felt across our health and care system.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues for taking the time for sharing their views in this important national survey and for everything they do, day in and day out, to make a positive difference for colleagues, patients and the communities we serve.”

The survey showed significant improvements in the Workforce Race Equality questions and some improvements in the Workforce Disability Equality questions:

A significant (3.6%) decrease in bullying and harassment from managers towards Black, Minority Ethnic (BME) colleagues and a reduction of disparity with white colleagues to zero. Whilst it is disappointing that there is any bullying and harassment in the organisation, it is reassuring to see that BME colleagues are no longer experiencing this at a higher level than white colleagues

A significant increase (5.3%) in BME colleagues feeling that career progression in the organisation is fair

A significant increase (3.4%) in disabled colleagues being able to access appropriate reasonable adjustments.

Overall, 3,137 (42%) colleagues from all care groups and corporate departments took part in the survey.

The survey did highlight areas for improvement, including:

Being below the NHS average in areas relating to raising concerns, having the confidence that the organisation would address concerns, advocacy and confidence in the organisation as employer and place of care – although there was an increase in these scores compared to last year

BME colleagues are still more likely to experience discrimination from their manager than white colleagues

Being below average on appraisal experience but above average on appraisal completion in the last 12 months – both questions saw an increase in the scores from last year

A slight increase in disabled colleagues experiencing bullying and harassment from colleagues

Against the majority of the NHS People Promise, UHMBT shows as above average overall. However, the feedback shows that the Trust’s cultural improvement priorities are still correct. The focus is on developing a place where it feels safe to speak up and make improvement suggestions; where inclusion and equity are a priority for all; where leaders can lead effectively through compassion and kindness; and where a restorative, just, and learning approach is taken when things do not go as planned.

Ali said: “We have a clear set of cultural priorities that will continue to shape improvements to our culture. Care Group and Corporate Services leadership teams will be looking closely at their 2023 survey findings to support and improve colleague experience across teams and locations. They will be meeting with their teams to share the results and look at what local actions are needed to improve colleague experience at team, department and Care Group levels.”