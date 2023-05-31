Morecambe Bay hospitals including Lancaster, Kendal and Barrow break single sex ward rule almost 100 times

News you can trust since 1837
A rule preventing patients of different sexes from being treated on the same ward was broken almost 100 times at hospitals in Morecambe Bay.
By Debbie Butler
Published 31st May 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:17 BST

New figures show the number of breaches across England has soared since the coronavirus pandemic began, with March seeing the second highest number since 2011-12.

The Patients Association said mixed-sex wards are "an affront to patients' dignity", claiming the stress they cause prohibits a strong recovery.

NHS England data shows a rule preventing different sexes from mixing on wards at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) was broken 87 times in the six months to March – up from 84 in the same period the year before.

In the six months to March 2019 before the pandemic, there were 175 breaches.

Nationally, there were almost 4,500 instances where mixed sex rules were broken in March – the second highest single month since 2011-12 and more than triple the 1,446 instances recorded in March 2019.

Recording breaches was suspended from March 2020 to September 2021 due to the pandemic but when logging rule-breaking returned, there were 2,289 occurrences, while every month since this past December has topped 4,000.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: "Mixed sex wards are an affront to patients' dignity.

"No patient wants to receive intimate, personal care on a mixed sex ward, and it's the sort of stress that doesn't promote recovery."

But at UHMBT, the single sex ward rule was broken 19 times in March alone.

Given an estimated number of finished consultant episodes of 9,565 in the month, it meant the trust had a breach rate of approximately two per 1,000 treatments – down from 2.6 per 1,000 in March 2019.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Offering single-sex accommodation is a requirement under the NHS Standard Contract.

"Trusts across the country are taking action to reduce or eliminate unjustified breaches, which remain rare."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We have been clear patients should not have to share sleeping accommodation with others of the opposite sex and should have access to segregated bathroom and toilet facilities, and we expect NHS trusts to comply with these measures."

