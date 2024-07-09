Morecambe Bay hospitals appoint new specialists to tackle domestic violence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rebecca White is University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust’s new Emergency Department Navigator working with young people aged 10 to 25 years.
And Natalie Wright is the Trust’s new Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA).
They will work alongside UHMBT’s Safeguarding Team in roles funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Rebecca, who previously worked as an IDVA for UHMBT and as an offender manager for the police, said: “The aim of this new role is to reduce violence in younger people through early intervention and support – this is a Home Office priority and is a funded role by Lancashire Violence Reduction Network.
“I mainly work in the Emergency Department with young people who have come in with injuries, challenging behaviour, substance abuse, mental health problems and other issues.”
Rebecca’s role also involves supporting people at risk of criminal exploitation.
Natalie has worked for the NHS for nine years starting in the Emergency Department as a Clinical Support Worker and Patient Flow Coordinator. She then went on to work alongside the police as an IDVA where she would respond to emergencies to help support victims and families of domestic violence.
“I support victims of domestic violence and they can be patients or staff members,” she said.
“While the person is in hospital, I make sure they are safe and make sure it is safe for them to leave hospital when they are discharged. Children are now classed as victims of domestic violence, so I also make sure that they are safeguarded."
Natalie said they were trying to break the cycle of violence. “Children who have witnessed domestic violence can end up being perpetrators when they are older, so we want to break that cycle,” she said.
Rebecca added: “Both of our roles are about working with partner organisations. We should be applauding the NHS for doing this important work. We hope it will instil confidence in people that we are tackling these issues.
“Our aim is to be a ‘Trauma Informed Provider’ which means that all colleagues will consider the trauma that people are facing and treat them with compassion and empathy.”