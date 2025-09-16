Morecambe Bay hospital trust supporting national investigation into maternity services

The Morecambe Bay Health Trust is one of three trusts supporting a national investigation into maternity services.

The trust was chosen to support the investigation to share improvements made following a damning inquiry into baby deaths in 2015.

The Morecambe Bay Investigation report, published in 2015 by Dr. Bill Kirkup, concluded that a "lethal mix" of systemic failures, including clinical incompetence, poor working relationships, a push for "natural childbirth at any cost," inadequate risk assessment, and a failure to learn from serious incidents, led to the deaths of at least three mothers and sixteen babies at the hospital trust between 2004 and 2013.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive, UHMBT, said: “The National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation is an important piece of work that will give all NHS trusts the opportunity to learn from each other and improve the maternity services offered across the country.

“We are pleased to have been identified as a Trust who can share good practice with others as a result of the significant improvements our teams have made following the Morecambe Bay Investigation in 2015 and our involvement in the national Recovery Support Programme and the Maternity Safety Support Programme.

“Our vast geography, varied population demographics and involvement in a previous national investigation put us in a good position to be able to share our experiences and support other trusts who are working to improve.

“We look forward to supporting the investigation and working with other trusts to share the learning and improvements we have made over recent years. We are also keen to listen and work with our services users and families to take forward any further opportunities to improve as a result of this work.

“We’ll continue to keep colleagues, stakeholders and our communities updated as the work progresses.”

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge said: “I welcome the inclusion of University Hospitals Morecambe Bay Trust in the National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation which will develop one set of national recommendations to drive improvements in maternity and neonatal services across England.

“Whilst the majority of maternity and neonatal care is safe, we still see preventable baby deaths in this country, despite numerous previous investigations.

"I have personally supported constituents who have been harmed by failures in maternity care and they deserve not only answers, but real action to make lasting change.

“From what I have witnessed, one of the most pressing issues is the culture in some Trusts that values protecting their public reputation over transparency and care. I hope the investigation focuses on what we can do to change this culture and make sure that families stop being harmed.

“I recently met with families harmed by poor care in Nottingham and their stories were horrifying. They should never have happened and I feel a duty to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I will engage with the National Investigation and make sure any of my constituents who want to contribute are able to. I know the Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting, is firmly committed to supporting and protecting families and making our NHS maternity services world class.”

Shrewsbury and Telford Trust and East Kent Hospitals Trust were also chosen to support the national investigation.