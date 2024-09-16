Morecambe Bay holiday park named as one of best places to stay in the UK after winning VisitEngland ROSE Award
VisitEngland has just named the 100 winners of its ROSE Awards, which aim to showcase the accommodation providers who give the warmest of welcomes – and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.
Netherbeck Holiday Park in North Road is one of the smallest parks in the Holgates Family Group, open exclusively for holiday home ownership across just 45 holiday homes.
Its natural setting has been recognised with several awards and accolades, successfully holding the David Bellamy Gold Conservation Award for a number of years. Netherbeck has been awarded 5 stars for several years from the AA and Visit England, and the Holgates Family Group has also been nominated in this year’s in-Cumbria Business Awards Family Business of the Year category.
Now Netherbeck can proudly add a VisitEngland ROSE Award to its accolades.
“We are delighted to receive the VisitEngland ROSE Award,” said Michael Holgate.
"It is a huge achievement for the team at Netherbeck and testament to their hard work and dedication.
“Nominations for the ROSE Awards are based on feedback from VisitEngland quality assessors and from customers and online reviews. Winning the award is a clear indication our team at Netherbeck are doing an all round great job.”
Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland Director, said: “The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.