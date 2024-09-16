Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carnforth holiday park is coming up roses after being selected as one of the best in the country.

VisitEngland has just named the 100 winners of its ROSE Awards, which aim to showcase the accommodation providers who give the warmest of welcomes – and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

Netherbeck Holiday Park in North Road is one of the smallest parks in the Holgates Family Group, open exclusively for holiday home ownership across just 45 holiday homes.

Its natural setting has been recognised with several awards and accolades, successfully holding the David Bellamy Gold Conservation Award for a number of years. Netherbeck has been awarded 5 stars for several years from the AA and Visit England, and the Holgates Family Group has also been nominated in this year’s in-Cumbria Business Awards Family Business of the Year category.

Now Netherbeck can proudly add a VisitEngland ROSE Award to its accolades.

“We are delighted to receive the VisitEngland ROSE Award,” said Michael Holgate.

"It is a huge achievement for the team at Netherbeck and testament to their hard work and dedication.

“Nominations for the ROSE Awards are based on feedback from VisitEngland quality assessors and from customers and online reviews. Winning the award is a clear indication our team at Netherbeck are doing an all round great job.”

Andrew Stokes, VisitEngland Director, said: “The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.

"They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.

“From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels, and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2024, now in their eighth year, were presented at an afternoon tea event at The Post Barn, Old Oxford Road in Newbury, Berkshire.