An opportunity to influence the future of local hospital and community services is now available, as University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) is looking for new Public Governors to join its Council of Governors.

UHMBT runs services at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital, Westmorland General Hospital, as well as Morecambe, Ulverston and Millom, and community-based facilities. Becoming a Public Governor is a fantastic way to represent your community, share views with senior leaders and help shape the future direction of the Trust.

Nominations open on Tuesday August 5 2025.

Public Governors attend regular Council meetings with members of the Board of Directors and are involved in a variety of activities, including appointing Non-Executive Directors, contributing to key decisions and representing the views of local people.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary is run by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive at UHMBT, said “Governors are a vital link between our Trust and the communities we serve. They bring local knowledge, insight and lived experience that help us make the right decisions for our patients and their families. We encourage anyone with an interest in their local NHS to put themselves forward and make a difference.”

Suzie Hayman, Lead governor, added: "I became a governor to make a difference. You don’t need any qualifications beyond a wish to help make things better for friends, family and our community. In the three years I’ve been on the Council of Governors the Trust has made tremendous improvements and is one of the top performing in the country on a number of metrics. Whilst we still have more to do, we can become Outstanding and you can come and help us make it so."

Three online sessions will be held ahead of the elections to give potential candidates more information about the role and responsibilities of Governors, as well as the election process:

Governors information session - August 7 2025, 10-10.30am

Governors information session - August 12 2025, 3-3.30pm

Governors information session - August 14 2025, 12.30-1pm

The deadline for nominations is Thursday August 21 2025.

Get more information about our Council of Governors and to nominate yourself, contact [email protected].