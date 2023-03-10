Following an extensive recruitment process, Tabetha Darmon has been appointed to the role with the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT).

Tabetha joins UHMBT from Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust where she was Executive Director of Nursing, AHPs and Quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a registered Mental Health Nurse, who holds a BA (Hons) in Applied Youth and Community Work, a post graduate diploma in Management, post grad (cert) in Health Promotion, Risk and Society, Prince2 project Management and an MBA. She has more than 30 years’ leadership experience at both a local and national level.

Tabetha Darmon is to become the new Executive Chief Nursing Officer for Morecambe Bay health trust.

Tabetha said: “I share the aspiration for UHMBT to continuously improve and learn, and be one of the safest organisations within the NHS. To achieve this will need effective engagement with our staff and colleagues across the system, and be committed to providing safe, high quality care to patients all of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the Trust, to continue to enhance the health and wellbeing of our workforce, improving the quality of their working lives and demonstrating how we value their contribution in achieving high quality patient care. This in turn will definitely improve our patients’ experience and outcomes.”