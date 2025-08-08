Morecambe Bay businesses welcome walkers and cyclists with new kit

Businesses around Morecambe Bay are giving walkers and cyclists a very warm welcome this summer, thanks to the provision of essential cycling and walking kit for their customers and guests to use.

Businesses participating in the scheme, which is part of the wider ‘Ways Around The Bay’ programme, delivered by Morecambe Bay Partnership, are making kit such as bike tyre pumps, tools for simple bike repairs, Ordnance Survey maps, walk books, muddy boot trays and boot scrapers, freely available for use by their customers.

Whilst many businesses already warmly welcome walkers and cyclists, the provision of this kit makes the offer to these visitors even more welcoming, with the hope that it will help businesses across the Bay tap into the full potential of these markets, attract more customers, and add value to their business. And for locals and visitors to the coastline, countryside, towns and villages around the Bay, it means that they can fully experience the wonderful cycling and walking opportunities that the Bay has to offer, plan their routes, make any quick repairs to their bikes, and not worry about their muddy boots whilst visiting one of the many cafes, pubs, shops, accommodation providers and attractions that are participating in the scheme.

The welcome kits are already making a positive impact says Grange cyclist Jean: “A huge thank you! As a cyclist who regularly stops at Levens Village Shop I was surprised and delighted to see the two boxes of tools, first aid kit, maps and books provided by MBP. Today, in a group of cyclists from Grange and District U3A who stopped for a coffee break everyone exclaimed about the generous and thoughtful boxes. We all hope that they will be used and not abused! Thank you!”

Cyclist at Glasson Dock Bay Cycle Way marker.

To help promote their offer to locals and visitors, businesses are listed on the ‘Ways Around The Bay’ website, which is dedicated to making Morecambe Bay easily accessible for walkers and cyclists, with favourite routes listed and a journey planner which allows users to plan their own circular or linear route from any start point.

Visitors can plan their next adventures by foot and by bike to and between participating businesses at https://www.waysaroundthebay.org.uk/

Participating businesses include:

Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham: The Royal Hotel, Lancaster; The Bath, Morecambe; The Auckland Hotel, Morecambe; The Sanderling Hotel, Morecambe; Brymnar, Heysham; Dalton Arms, Glasson Dock; Sunderland Point Mission Heritage Centre; The Stork Hotel, Conder Green; Berrys Farm Campsite, Conder Green; Lakewood Cottages, Galgate; Land+Sea Lancaster, Cockerham.

Walkers in the grounds of Leighton Hall with view of Morecambe Bay. Photo: WildeyMedia.

Arnside, Silverdale and Carnforth: Nisa, Arnside; Bulloughs of Arnside; Arnside Chip Shop; Sandpipers café, Arnside; Bob in café, Arnside; Bold, Silverdale; The Canal Turn, Carnforth; Tewitfield Marina; Leighton Hall; Archers café, Bolton-le-Sands; Bold, Hest Bank.

Furness Peninsula: Roundhouse Hub and café, Walney; Bosuns Locker, Roa Island; Abbey Mill coffee shop, Barrow-in-Furness; Chill and Grill, Bardsea; The Kitchen at Moat Farm, Aldingham.

Cartmel Peninsula and Levens: Newby Bridge Country Caravan Park; Kents Bank Holidays; Active travel hub @ Grange station; Thornleigh Guest House, Grange; Elton Guest House, Grange; Brew? Grange; Netherwood Hotel, Grange; Long Valley Camping, Witherslack; Low Sizergh Barn, Sizergh; Levens Village Shop; Hare & Hound, Levens; Levens Hall.