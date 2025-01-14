Morecambe-based music charity awarded £90k funding for community work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Music have been awarded £90k from the Garfield Weston Foundation over two years, which is recognition of the big difference the charity is making delivering music workshops, performances and festivals in Morecambe.

Marianne Barraclough, executive director, More Music, said: “The support from the Garfield Weston Foundation will help fund our core costs, therefore supporting our full programme, and

is absolutely essential in these challenging times, with costs increasing and people feeling the effects of this. It’s wonderful news for Morecambe, and fantastic investment into the West End.”

The grant allows More Music to plan with confidence, and gives the organisation the security to go forward with their varied programme of musical work for the community in and around Morecambe.

Funding boost for Morecambe music charity More Music. Photo of More Music executive director Marianne Barraclough by Robin Zahler.

The programme, which runs from More Music’s venue on Devonshire Street, includes creative music sessions with disabled and learning-disabled children and adults; socially prescribed musical

café sessions for over 60s; singing sessions for children, teenagers and adults; multigenerational street band sessions; training programmes for emerging music leaders; gigs bringing incredible

artists to Morecambe; festivals and events such as the recent Winter Lantern Procession and sessions for young people and teenagers, developing the talent, skills and confidence of the next

generation of music makers.

More Music’s workshop programmes are open to all, and all are low cost, with free bursary places available on request.

Alongside the weekly programme of sessions at More Music, there are some exciting events and workshops in the coming months.

In February Katy Rose Bennett will visit More Music for a day-long session for anyone interested in singing, and More Music will present their beautiful Magic Islands of Music interactive workshop

performance for the youngest children and their adults.

March sees Manchester based punk band Loose Articles visit Morecambe as part of their Kick it Like a Girl Extra Time! Tour, which is being presented as part of More Music’s Girls Can programme which supports young women and non-binary people into the music industry.

Later in March sitar player Jonathan Mayer and Kousic Sen on Tabla bring their beautiful Music for the Mind and Soul performance.

Marianne Barraclough said: “More Music is proud to be based in Morecambe, and has high ambitions for all those that engage with our programmes. We are utterly delighted that this important

funding from the Garfield Weston Foundation will enable us to keep making music with our communities.”

For more information on More Music please visit www.moremusic.org.uk.