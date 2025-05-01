Morecambe based crime drama The Bay second most-streamed show on ITVX in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV have revealed the 10 most-streamed shows on ITVX during March 2025.

Rank - Title - Average viewers per episode:

*Protection - 3.6m

*The Bay (Series 5) - 2.2m

*Britain's Got Talent (Series 19) - 1.1m

*A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story - 1.0m

*World Cup Qualifiers - 0.6m

*The BRIT Awards - 0.5m

*The Only way Is Essex (Series 35) - 0.4m

*The Undercover Police Scandal - 0.4m

*99 To Beat - 0.3m

*Unforgotten (Series 6) - 0.3m

The Bay

The fifth series sees Marsha Thomason remain as Morecambe MIU’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin. When 23-year-old university student, Hannah, is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

Protection

Based on the first-hand experiences of a long serving witness protection officer, Protection is about what happens when the system breaks down. It’s about a police officer, Detective Inspector Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran), who finds herself at the heart of such a breach; personally compromised by an affair with a colleague, but determined to fight back, and uncover the true source of corruption within her unit.

To redeem herself, the reputation of her lover, and to keep her witnesses safe. Even if they don’t always deserve it.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

Tells the hidden story of Ruth Ellis and exposes the timeless British obsessions of class, sex and death.

Set in 1955 in the glamorous and intoxicating world of London club-land, Ruth found huge acclaim, aged 28, as the capitals youngest club manager.

But her success soon unraveled as she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely.

On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to hang by a system which judged her for far more than her crime.

Unforgotten

The series begins when suspected human remains are uncovered on Whitney Marsh. Jess and Sunny are immediately called to the scene, abandoning their evening plans, much to Jess’s husband’s chagrin. Dr Balcombe’s analysis reveals that the remains are relatively recent and suggest a grim conclusion: the body was placed there already dismembered. With this insight, Jess and Sunny intensify their search, certain that other body parts may not be far away.

99 To Beat

The game show that anyone can win, but there’s one rule players must follow if they’re to be in with a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Come. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person takes the top prize.

All the titles mentioned above are available to stream now on ITVX.