This is an international award for Radio Wig Wam and JAMMA.

They won out of over 5000 bands from around the world in the top category of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

indifferentmonkey began going out playing live in around April 2022 and have done around 12 shows, one being a headline act at Hawkfest (With Hawkwind) in Morecambe.

Pippa from Morecambe band Indifferent Monkey celebrating after winning international award in London.

They will be playing Lancaster Music Festival in October at “Kanteena” and at Johnny’s Venue Bar in Morecambe both on October 15.

They are pencilled in for their first major festival in 2023 and a short tour of Belgium in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

indifferentMonKeY are: Pippa: Vocals; Joe Lowe: bass live and various instruments, writer and producer; Brendan Syson: Guitar; Graham Darbyshire: Drums; Jack Willan: Percussion/Bass/Guitar.

You can listen to the music/read press and watch videos at https://dazyrecords.com/bands/indifferentmonkey/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippa from Morecambe band Indifferent Monkey with the award.