Morecambe author releases epic fantasy novel
Published by Wyvern Books, Ltd, Jon Cronshaw’s epic fantasy tale promises to captivate readers with its intricate world-building, complex characters, and a gripping story of vengeance and redemption.
"Guild of Assassins" follows the journey of Soren, a young sculptor's apprentice whose life is shattered when his father is murdered by a mysterious assassin.
Driven by a burning desire for justice, Soren sets out to uncover the truth behind his father's death, only to find himself forced into the very guild responsible for the murder.
"Living in Morecambe has been a constant source of inspiration for my writing," says Jon.
"The stunning coastal landscapes and the unique character of the town have helped shape the vivid worlds and complex characters in my novels, including 'Guild of Assassins.'
"Guild of Assassins" will be available in paperback and e-book formats on major online retailers.
Visit https://joncronshaw.com/