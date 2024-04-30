Morecambe athlete to run an astonishing 100km in one day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Sharples plans to run an astonishing 100km on Saturday (May 4) along Morecambe Bay’s coastline to kickstart a month-long fundraising campaign organised by a Carnforth business.
Through their FuellingTheBold™ project, Carringtons Coffee Co is inviting people to join in the fundraising by signing up to walk, cycle, run or swim 100km throughout May, with the aim of raising £2,000 for local charity, Morecambe Bay Partnership.
FuellingTheBold™ aims to bring local people together, inspiring and celebrating bold actions to support the bay’s communities. The 100k in May for Morecambe Bay campaign encourages people to get active, feel better, connect with the outdoors, and raise money to help the people and places of Morecambe Bay.
Fresh from running the London Marathon, Aaron is a fitness and lifestyle influencer who runs a regular programme of 10k runs from Carringtons’ coffee shop, Bold, in Hest Bank.
“Running 100km in a single day is daunting but my goal goes beyond the physical challenge,” he said. “All I need is to inspire one person. I want to create a real community here in Morecambe Bay”.
People can join Aaron and tick off their first kilometers by signing up to run a 10km stint with him throughout the day.
Carringtons’ Director, Suzy Carrington, said: “I'm really fortunate to live in this beautiful area and it's truly the people that make Morecambe Bay such a special place. That’s why we set up FuellingTheBold™, to bring local people together to enhance their wellbeing, fitness and sense of community.”
Throughout May there will be lots of ways to get involved. From LED bike rides and guided runs to litter picks on the Bay, people can complete their 100K and have fun whilst raising money.
Morecambe Bay Partnership CEO, Sarah Mason, said the charity is dedicated to helping the people, nature and heritage of the bay.
"We work to connect people to each other and this precious place, and all funds raised in this amazing 100k campaign will go directly towards programmes that do just that, from helping kids experience the wonder of nature for the first time, to providing free mobility scooter experiences for those who struggle to access the countryside and coast.”
To take part please make a £10 donation to Morecambe Bay Partnership and then Register with Carringtons for their challenge starter pack at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/100k-in-may-for-the-bay