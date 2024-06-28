Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Arts Weekend will happen at venues across the town on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

The main venue is the Winter Gardens in Morecambe which will be holding the 4th Morecambe Bay Art Fair.

A weekend map will be available from there.

Other locations for the arts weekend include the Kings Arms for performance space, Good Things Collective artist's studio, Morecambe library for an exhibition, The Midland Hotel for an exhibition and many more.

Also featuring at the King's Arms on July 6 is the Morecambe People’s Biennial - sharing the equivalent of a single artist’s funding between 100 creative people in Morecambe.

The People’s Biennial director, Anthony Padgett has received funding (as part of Morecambe Artists’ Colony) from Morecambe Town Council to give £2,995 directly to local creative people: whether artists, writers, singers, dancers, film makers or musicians.

He is also receiving just over £1300 from the Lancashire Culture and Sport Fund and donations.

Direct payments of cash of £40 each can be made to 100 artists/creatives.

Creatives will need to be 18+ and to show proof their ID and current residency (e.g. passport and addressed letter) in the area (north of the Lune, West of the A6, South of the Bay and East of the Irish Sea).

And if they want to show their work then they would be very welcome to bring something along, or perform something.

Artists/creatives will need to register upstairs at the Kings Arms on Saturday July 6 from 6pm.

They will be given a voucher on a first 20 come first 20 served in the five categories of visual artist, dancer, musician, writer and film-maker/performer.

Unused monies will need to be returned to the Council.