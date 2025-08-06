Morecambe arts group launches fundraiser to build community hub and cafe

Morecambe artists from Good Things Collective CIC are fundraising to build a new creative community hub and café.

This will be a place where anyone can be creative and try out new things in a welcoming environment.

Good Things Collective has a membership of over 40 artists and creatives, who believe that art and creativity plays an essential role in building community as they improve the places where people live together.

The collective aims to create a space that helps anyone to create and sustain a creative practice in Morecambe surrounded by like-minded, supportive peers.

Their current site on Northumberland Street, nicknamed the House of Cooperation, is full of brilliant artists, creatives and social entrepreneurs.

The house offers a range of creative clubs and opportunities to get involved in projects, as well as co-working and studios for anyone who’s looking for an encouraging and inspiring place to pursue professional creative practice.

Good Things signed a 10 year lease on this building earlier this year.

In July, Good Things celebrated their tenth birthday with an open house weekend, opening their doors to a huge range of activities.

Good Things Collective CIC in Morecambe have launched a crowdfunder which will support them to transform their current site into a vibrant creative community hub and cafe. This will be a workshop and activity space, performance and music venue, and a place to share food.

There was something for everyone, including an original play, a range of creative workshops, an exhibition of mini-canvases by 81 artists (which were for sale to support the crowdfunder), a spoken word night, and a programme of live music.

This celebration was a perfect opportunity to look back across the organisation’s first decade and forwards towards the next ten years as they transform their building into a permanent home.

A crowdfunder will make this dream a reality, raising money to make the building accessible to everyone, and to build a new community hub and cafe.

This will be a space for workshops, performances and other events where local creatives can meet, share and collaborate, championing creative talent in Morecambe.

Mini-canvases by 81 artists are available for sale to support the Good Things Collective CIC crowdfunder.

It aims to break down barriers surrounding access to art by inviting people into the building with a vibrant new café and garden space.

Having this space will help to position Morecambe as a viable place to live and work as an artist, and inspire local creative talent to make our town a better place for everyone.

If this sounds important to everyone too, donate to the crowdfunder until the end of September.

The mini-canvases are also still available to buy - please get in touch with Good Things Collective to find out more.

The next open house will be on October 25 and 26, come along to find out more about the collective and how to get involved.

Donate at https://www.spacehive.com/making-good-things-happen

Visit the Good Things website at https://www.goodthingscollective.co.uk/