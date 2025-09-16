Morecambe artist’s Royal seal of approval

Autumn Morning, Lancaster Castle (left) was purchased following the visit by His Majesty the King to Lancaster Castle in June. The Sweetshop – Kirkby Lonsdale (right) was purchased by Cadbury.

The Duchy of Lancaster has purchased a painting from Morecambe artist Patricia Haskey.

Autumn Morning, Lancaster Castle was purchased following the visit by His Majesty the King to Lancaster Castle in June.

The Duchy is a private estate owned by King Charles (The Duke of Lancaster), as is the castle itself.

“I’m really pleased,” says Patricia, whose painting Approaching Storm, Morecambe Bay is part of the Parliamentary Art Collection which hangs in The House of Lords, London.

Her painting The Sweetshop – Kirkby Lonsdale was purchased by Cadbury when as part of its one hundred year celebrations it visited all the sweet shops in the UK, which included the much-loved sweetshop in Kirkby Lonsdale.

“My original painting was bought by Cadbury to commemorate the day; the destination - the head office" she said.

Patricia Haskey studied fine art at Doncaster College of Art and the University of Central Lancashire, graduating with honours in 1980.

In 1984, Patricia gained a Certificate in Education and taught fine art, textiles and art history for over 20 years at Lancaster & Morecambe College, the Adult College, Lancaster and Alston Hall, Longridge.

For more information visit https://www.patriciahaskey.co.uk/