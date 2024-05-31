Morecambe Armed Forces event will pay tribute to Battle of Britain Memorial Flight pilot killed in crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Lancaster Bomber, which is part of the Memorial Flight, is due to be a major attraction at the district’s Armed Forces Day event on June 22.
However, since Sqn Ldr Mark Long’s death near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the Memorial Flight has been grounded while an investigation gets underway.
Whether or not the display takes place in Morecambe, organisers have decided to hold a one minute applause and tribute reading during the afternoon in memory of the pilot.
A Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day spokesperson said: “Following the devastating news of the death of RAF pilot Sqn Ldr Mark Long, we have engaged with the
RAF Display Team on the availability of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Lancaster Bomber.
“As can be understood, an investigation must be held as to the cause of the incident which has grounded all aircraft within the BBMF.
“Currently, the Lancaster Bomber has not been cancelled. However, this may change depending on the investigation which the Armed Forces Day committee fully support.
“The team would like to offer our deepest condolences to Mark’s friends and family.
"Our thoughts are also with our friends at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and RAF Coningsby following this tragic incident.”
Lancaster and Morecambe District Armed Forces Day is a free event celebrating serving personnel, reservists, service families, veterans, cadets and blue light services.
The event runs from 10am-5pm and features exhibits, displays, stalls and parades on, around and above Morecambe Promenade.
The Lancaster Bomber is due to fly over at 2.55pm, following the tribute to Sqd Ldr Long.
The RAF Falcons will also be providing a display at 11am.
Prior to the event, on June 21 at 11am, the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at Morecambe Town Hall.
In Lancaster, the flag will be raised at the town hall at 11am on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the national event.
Visit Lancaster & Morecambe District Armed Forces Day on Facebook.