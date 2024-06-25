Morecambe antiques warehouse and former car showroom for sale priced £550k

Currently, Tyson’s Antiques, on Clark Street in Morecambe, is vacant.

It closed for good a couple of years ago and was used for the storage and sale of antiques and formerly a car showroom.

The building features an inner car ramp and provides approximately 12,000 square feet of versatile space.

Its historical use and spacious layout present tremendous potential for a variety of uses, subject to any necessary planning permissions.

Ideal for a developer, this property offers excellent prospects for conversion into multiple flats or other living accommodations, capitalising on its generous size and unique architectural features.

Additionally, the structure's scale and location make it a suitable candidate for development into a boutique hotel with a restaurant, enhancing its appeal as a commercial investment.

Now available due to retirement, this building is a prime opportunity for those looking to develop a standout property in a sought-after location.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

View the property listing at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/clark-street-morecambe/

1 . Tyson's Antiques Tyson's Antiques on Clark Street in Morecambe, formerly a car showroom and currently vacant, is for sale priced at £550k.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Tyson's Antiques The interior at Tyson's Antiques in Morecambe which shows the car ramp leading up to the second floor.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Tyson's Antiques The interior at Tyson's Antiques, looking down the car ramp that was installed when it was a car showroom.Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial, Lancaster Photo Sales