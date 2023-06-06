Morecambe and Lancaster weather forecast as Britain braces for hottest day of year so far

The mercury could reach 26C or 27C in parts of the UK on Thursday (June 8), including Wales and south-west England – but what about Morecambe and Lancaster?

According to the Met Office, Morecambe and Lancaster will see the highest temperatures over the weekend, reaching a toasty 23C on Saturday (June 10).

Temperatures are likely to linger around 19C to 20C between Monday (June 5) and Thursday, with some cloud forecast in the mornings.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But generally this week we can expect plenty of clear blue skies and sunshine across the county as we edge closer to summer, which officially begins on June 21.

Here’s the weather forecast for this week:

Tuesday, June 6

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 19C.

Sunny weather at Williamson Park in Lancaster

Outlook for Wednesday (June 7) to Friday (June 9)

Sunny intervals, cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 20C.

Hottest part of each day, Tuesday to Sunday

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temps of 18C to 19C between 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday – Sunny intervals with some cloud first thing, max temps of 19C and 20C between 2pm and 7pm.

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, max temp 20C between 1pm and 4pm.

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals, max temp 20C between 1pm and 4pm.

Saturday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, max temp 23C between 1pm and 4pm.

Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening, max temp 23C between 1pm and 4pm. (Lancaster max temp 22C between 1pm and 4pm).

What does the Met Office say?

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East.

“Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This West-East split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.