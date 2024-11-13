Morecambe and Lancaster councils move to forge better relationship after Frontierland tax controversy
Morecambe Town Council has made headlines and been discussed by both city councillors and MPs at Westminster, regarding its activities and reported aspirations.
Rows have included the town council raising its local tax by 230 per cent in an idea to create a Frontierland site redevelopment fund, and accusations of ’empire-building’, poor governance and poor accountability.
Questions have been raised by city councillors including Independent Councillor Roger Cleet and former Morecambe Conservative MP David Morris.
Earlier this year and last year, Mr Morris raised concerns at Westminster about ‘extraordinary’ events in Morecambe. He questioned its finances, the town clerk’s conduct, the town council’s wage bill and rising spending.
Also, he said Morecambe Town Council appeared to be duplicating public services already provided by other councils and paid for by tax-payers, or seeking to take-on services done by other councils, such as weeding work by Lancashire County Council.
Independent Councillor Roger Cleet has raised questions about Morecambe too including town council accounts, transparency and a civil court case at Skipton County Court regarding an accounting work dispute.
However the town council, its officers and some city councillors have defended its conduct, motives and future aspirations.
The town council has also taken steps to start resolving the Frontierland tax row with more-recent decisons about its precept, it has said.
The town council also believes there are potential opportunities to expand its activity as larger councils above it shed work or spending.
Parish and town councils do have the potential to expand in some ways and are not subject to the same council tax rules as big district or county councils.
Lancaster City Council is due for an update on Morecambe relationships at its latest full meeting this week at Morecambe Town Hall. Labour Councillor Phillip Black. leader of the city council, has written a report.
He stated in the report: “On October 18 we hosted the first-ever Morecambe summit on local government and partnerships. This event was held at Morecambe Town Hall. It brought together senior officers and politicians from our council and Morecambe Town Council, to try to open lines of communication and explore a route toward partnership delivery.
“Each council presented information about its structure, priorities and perspectives on local issues before having workshops on key questions.
"These included identifying challenges, striving for impact and engagement with each other and wider systems.
“The event was a great success and both councils are discussing next steps, which will hopefully include formalising partnership working arrangements, perhaps with the signing of an MOU (memorandum of understanding).”
A memorandum of understanding is a voluntary, non-binding agreement between different people or organisations.
It can clarify things such as commitment, resources, ways of working and communicating and other considerations that each organisation will bring.
Lancaster City Council meets at Morecambe Town Hall today, (Wednesday, November 13), at 6pm.
