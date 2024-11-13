Morecambe and Lancaster councils move to forge better relationship after Frontierland tax controversy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Talks to explore building better relationships between Morecambe Town Council, which has been the focus of controversies including the ‘Frontierland tax’ row, and Lancaster City Council have been held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Town Council has made headlines and been discussed by both city councillors and MPs at Westminster, regarding its activities and reported aspirations.

Rows have included the town council raising its local tax by 230 per cent in an idea to create a Frontierland site redevelopment fund, and accusations of ’empire-building’, poor governance and poor accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions have been raised by city councillors including Independent Councillor Roger Cleet and former Morecambe Conservative MP David Morris.

Phillip Black at Lancaster City Council. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Approved for partners.

Earlier this year and last year, Mr Morris raised concerns at Westminster about ‘extraordinary’ events in Morecambe. He questioned its finances, the town clerk’s conduct, the town council’s wage bill and rising spending.

Also, he said Morecambe Town Council appeared to be duplicating public services already provided by other councils and paid for by tax-payers, or seeking to take-on services done by other councils, such as weeding work by Lancashire County Council.

Independent Councillor Roger Cleet has raised questions about Morecambe too including town council accounts, transparency and a civil court case at Skipton County Court regarding an accounting work dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the town council, its officers and some city councillors have defended its conduct, motives and future aspirations.

Morecambe Town Hall. Used for Lancaster City Council meetings. Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Approved for partners.

The town council has also taken steps to start resolving the Frontierland tax row with more-recent decisons about its precept, it has said.

The town council also believes there are potential opportunities to expand its activity as larger councils above it shed work or spending.

Parish and town councils do have the potential to expand in some ways and are not subject to the same council tax rules as big district or county councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster City Council is due for an update on Morecambe relationships at its latest full meeting this week at Morecambe Town Hall. Labour Councillor Phillip Black. leader of the city council, has written a report.

He stated in the report: “On October 18 we hosted the first-ever Morecambe summit on local government and partnerships. This event was held at Morecambe Town Hall. It brought together senior officers and politicians from our council and Morecambe Town Council, to try to open lines of communication and explore a route toward partnership delivery.

“Each council presented information about its structure, priorities and perspectives on local issues before having workshops on key questions.

"These included identifying challenges, striving for impact and engagement with each other and wider systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event was a great success and both councils are discussing next steps, which will hopefully include formalising partnership working arrangements, perhaps with the signing of an MOU (memorandum of understanding).”

A memorandum of understanding is a voluntary, non-binding agreement between different people or organisations.

It can clarify things such as commitment, resources, ways of working and communicating and other considerations that each organisation will bring.

Lancaster City Council meets at Morecambe Town Hall today, (Wednesday, November 13), at 6pm.