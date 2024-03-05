Students at Bay Leadership Academy with County Councillor Lizzi Collinge (third from left), County Councillor Chair Alan Cullens (fourth from right) and County, City and Town Councillor Margaret Pattison (right).

The Academy’s year 8 students (age 12-13) were joined by year 5 pupils (age 9-10) from Sandylands and Morecambe Bay Primary Schools.

The councillors gave the children an overview of what Lancashire County Council does, information on the different levels of government – parliament, county council, district and parish councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils then challenged the councillors with all kinds of questions covering topics ranging from Lizzi’s decision to stand for Parliament, the Eden Project, Frontierland, biggest challenges facing councils and councillors.