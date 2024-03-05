Morecambe and Heysham school pupils enjoy special assembly

Bay Leadership Academy welcomed local County Councillors Lizzi Collinge, Margaret Pattison and County Councillor Chair Alan Cullens for an assembly on politics.
By Ruth Colbridge
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT
Students at Bay Leadership Academy with County Councillor Lizzi Collinge (third from left), County Councillor Chair Alan Cullens (fourth from right) and County, City and Town Councillor Margaret Pattison (right).

The Academy’s year 8 students (age 12-13) were joined by year 5 pupils (age 9-10) from Sandylands and Morecambe Bay Primary Schools.

The councillors gave the children an overview of what Lancashire County Council does, information on the different levels of government – parliament, county council, district and parish councils.

The pupils then challenged the councillors with all kinds of questions covering topics ranging from Lizzi’s decision to stand for Parliament, the Eden Project, Frontierland, biggest challenges facing councils and councillors.

Lizzi said: “It was fantastic to meet the students at the Bay Leadership Academy. They asked such thoughtful questions and obviously care very much about their local area. We have some fantastic future politicians coming through in Morecambe."

