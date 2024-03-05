Morecambe and Heysham school pupils enjoy special assembly
The Academy’s year 8 students (age 12-13) were joined by year 5 pupils (age 9-10) from Sandylands and Morecambe Bay Primary Schools.
The councillors gave the children an overview of what Lancashire County Council does, information on the different levels of government – parliament, county council, district and parish councils.
The pupils then challenged the councillors with all kinds of questions covering topics ranging from Lizzi’s decision to stand for Parliament, the Eden Project, Frontierland, biggest challenges facing councils and councillors.
Lizzi said: “It was fantastic to meet the students at the Bay Leadership Academy. They asked such thoughtful questions and obviously care very much about their local area. We have some fantastic future politicians coming through in Morecambe."