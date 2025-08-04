Morecambe and Heysham men charged with drug offences after police stop on M6

Two men have been charged and remanded following a proactive stop on the M6 by the Cumbria Roads Policing Unit (RPU).

Police stopped the vehicle travelling southbound on the M6 near Penrith on July 31.

A large quantity of cannabis weighing around 22kg, was located and seized from the vehicle.

Aaron Keepax, aged 38, of Grizedale Place, Heysham and Louis Holloway, aged 31, of South Road, Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Detectives from Westmorland and Furness' Cumbria’s Serious and Organised Crime unit (CSOC) charged and remanded both men, who appeared before South Cumbria Magistrates Court on August 1.

Keepax has been remanded into custody until a further hearing on September 1 and Holloway was released on bail.

The seizure forms part of forms part of Operation Alliance - Cumbria Constabulary’s ongoing response to protect the county against serious and organised crime.