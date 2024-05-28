Morecambe and Fleetwood RNLI volunteers rescue speedboat crew in the bay

Volunteers from Fleetwood and Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat Stations raced to the scene of a speedboat in distress in Morecambe Bay on Monday afternoon (May 27).

Pagers were triggered in response to a tasking from HM Coastguard, who reported that a small speedboat had run aground with two persons aboard at Pop Corner, between Sunderland Point and Heysham .

Upon reaching the stricken vessel at 3.25pm, one volunteer waded ashore to make contact and assess the situation, while the rest of the crew ensured the lifeboat's safety in the face of a rapidly ebbing tide.Assistance was requested from the hovercraft at Morecambe Lifeboat Station, which then launched to retrieve the crew of the speedboat and return the Fleetwood crew member to their lifeboat.Morecambe's lifeboat Brenda Raworth was also launched to provide support - and care of the rescue was passed to them.