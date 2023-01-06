News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe actress Cherylee Houston makes welcome return to Coronation Street

Coronation Streets fans are applauding the return to the TV soap of an actress who was born and grew up in Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 2:58pm

Former Morecambe High School pupil, Cherylee Houston, has begun filming for her return to the programme after a long absence.

Cherylee, whose character Izzy Armstrong is a popular member of the ITV soap cast, has spent an extended time shielding following the Covid pandemic.

And now the star has said that she will be back on our screens.

Morecambe actress Cherylee Houston received an MBE last year.
Speaking to the Mirror, Cherylee confirmed her plans to return, adding: “It would be wonderful to come back with a bit of a bang.”

Last year, the actress picked up an MBE for services to drama and to people with disabilities.

She received her award from the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace in November.

The star has long campaigned for greater representation of disabled people on TV and in films.

Cherylee’s parents used to have the photography studio at Bare Lane train station in Morecambe.

