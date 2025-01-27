More 'warm banks' in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More locations have signed up to the Warm Welcome scheme in Lancaster in the past two years, new figures show.

Amid bitterly cold conditions this January, libraries, churches, community spaces and cafes have opened their doors to provide a place for people to keep warm.

These places are supported by the Warm Welcome Campaign, launched in 2022 to help people struggling with soaring heating bills and tackle loneliness.

This week is 'Warm Welcome Week', with the charity encouraging more community spaces to open.

Figures from the organisation show Lancaster has 16 places signed up to the scheme as of January – a rise from six in December 2022, when this analysis was last carried out.

The North West has seen a significant increase over the same period. There are 747 registered across the region, up from 337 in December 2022.

The Rt Hon Gordon Brown, founding patron for the Warm Welcome Campaign, said these spaces offer communities a "chain of hope".

"Without these community spaces, people would be at home with the heating off—and thus alone and in the cold. They offer more than just the warmth of heating, but the warmth of friendship," he added.

The Warm Welcome Campaign has seen its network grow by more than a quarter since the beginning of October, with over 5,000 spaces currently signed up. Two-thirds of the population live within a half hour walk of a Warm Welcome Space.

These are most commonly libraries, churches and community spaces – but cafes, museums, sports centres and businesses have also signed up.

David Barclay, campaign director for the organisation, added: "We have already seen huge demand for Warm Welcome Spaces this January, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging.

"The dark winter days and nights of January can be extremely tough. We don’t want anyone to feel cold or alone this winter."

The Warm Welcome Campaign is urging more community spaces to open their doors to local people.

"Everyone can show their support by simply wearing bright warming colours of pinks, oranges, purples, and reds to represent the joy, positivity, and friendship found in every Warm Welcome Space," Mr Barclay added.

To find your nearest warm bank, visit https://www.warmwelcome.uk/find-a-space