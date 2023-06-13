More to see and do than ever as Lancaster's much loved dinosaur festival returns this summer

Dino Fest 2023 will see almost 600 children from local primary schools taking part in dinosaur themed workshops over the two weeks prior to the main weekend of events on July 8 and 9, when the city centre will be overrun with dinosaurs.

A packed schedule will include outdoor dinosaur performances, plus the chance to handle real dinosaur fossils and speak to professional palaeontologists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2023, there will be a dino and fossil market, and craft area, located in St Nics Arcades.

Dinomania were runners up in Britain’s Got Talent 2022.

On Saturday July 8, you will be able to get your photo taken next to a Jurassic Park Jeep to celebrate 30 years since the original film was released.

Also on July 8, festival organisers the Lancaster BID team are particularly excited to be bringing Dinomania – runners up in Britain’s Got Talent 2022 – to Lancaster for the first time. Some of the Dinomania dinosaurs will be roaming free in the city centre and they will also be offering workshops for younger children at The Dukes at 10.30am and 3pm.

During the shows, Ranger Chris will captivate the audience with a live dinosaur egg hatch and will introduce you to some of his dinosaur family. Children will be able to show off their knowledge with a dinosaur quiz and put Chris to the test with any questions they have. At the end of the show, you will have the chance to get up close and have photos taken with a baby dinosaur – just watch your fingers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Dukes, there is an opportunity to hear from world renowned palaeontologist, Dr Dean Lomax. Dr Lomax will deliver an illustrated talk taking the audience on an exhilarating journey through millions of years, recounting his adventures and sharing stories of his amazing dinosaur discoveries.

Dinosaurs will be roaming the streets of Lancaster city centre.

Dr Lomax led the excavation of the giant Rutland Sea Dragon, has led excavations around the world, discovered new species, written multiple books and presented TV shows. Recent work include appearing as the expert host and guide alongside Stephen Fry on DINOSAUR.

Whilst most of the attractions are free of charge, a new partnership with The Dukes offers some ticketed events.

Tickets for the Dinomania workshops cost £6 with a £1 per ticket discount for bookings of four or more. Tickets to hear Dr Dean Lomax cost £5 full and £3 concessions including children. Tickets at https://dukeslancaster.org/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Fyson, Operations Manager at Lancaster BID, said: “Dino Fest is always one of the busiest days in Lancaster’s events calendar. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, Stagecoach, and to Lancashire County Council for providing funding which has allowed us to make the event even bigger and better for 2023.

Ranger Chris on Britain's Got Talent.

"We’re excited to be bringing more dinosaurs than ever before into the city centre.

“The event has been supported by Lancashire County Council, through the Lancashire Culture & Sport Fund. Thank you to the businesses and individuals who pledged to our Crowdfunding campaign to secure full funding for the event.”

You can check out the Dino Fest 2023 events page at https://lancasterbid.org/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Dino Fest marks Lancaster’s prehistoric links as the home of Sir Richard Owen – the man who came up with the word ‘dinosaur’.