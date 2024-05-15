More time to have your say on Lancaster city centre parking proposals
A draft parking strategy and action plan to ensure there remains a well-managed supply of public car parking facilities for Lancaster City Centre was approved for consultation back in March.
The strategy aims to provide reassurance to both businesses and community stakeholders that the council can provide sufficient parking spaces whilst maintaining its overarching commitment to climate action and delivering other priorities such as new homes for local people.
Through its declared Climate Emergency, the council also recognises the need to support the transitioning to an accessible and inclusive low-carbon and active transport system, promoting cycling, walking and increased use of public transport.
The strategy aims to strike a balance in future provision so that:
*car parks are in the right place, reducing need for vehicle circulation through and around the city centre.
*sufficient parking options are available to service the needs of the evening and cultural economy.
*the offer is of a good quality, safe and attractive to customers.
*blue badge holders and those with greater accessibility needs are provided for.
*future sustainable transport strategy and development proposals recognise the continuing and necessary role of car parking availability for the city centre.
*the permanent car park offer is fit for the future; particularly for the use of electric vehicles and better accommodates alternative transport modes (cycle parking/car share hubs) and active/low emission travel amenity.
Lancaster BID said: “The draft strategy and action plan include proposals to close Nelson Street and St Leonardsgate car parks to make way for new housing as part of the Canal Quarter developments.
"Longer term proposals include a review of all current surface and multi storey car parks in the city centre and the potential to develop 'transport hubs' to the north and south of the city centre alongside developing alternative sustainable transport.
"There are some strong views on the Lancaster City Council proposals.
"It is important that as many as possible respond directly to the City Council consultation to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear.”
The closing dates for responses to the consultation is now Monday, June 17.
Respond to the consultation at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/cc-ps