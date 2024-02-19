The evening, which took place on Saturday February 17 at Morecambe Football Club, welcomed more than 210 special guests with Ken’s daughter and Michelin Star chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen taking over the kitchen to delight the guests with a take on her Dad’s favourite foods.

The evening commenced with a drink’s reception sponsored by Morecambe Hotel and Morecambe Care and then the guests entered a room decorated with parts from Ken’s yard and beautiful flower arrangements courtesy of Time for flowers with the décor also including life size images of ‘Ken’.

A gourmet dinner was served where guests were treated to Lancashire Cheese bread, Forest mushroom soup; Steak & Chips with aged Altham’s Beef with Sticky

Meat Ball followed by Lemon Meringue and a Lancashire Cheese Board.

Michelin star chef Lisa was joined in the kitchen by an executive team of volunteer chefs plus some local friends supporting her in the kitchen all giving their time for free to support this

charity event.

The team were overwhelmed to receive all the food donated from local food suppliers who Lisa works with including Altham’s, Wellcocks and the Manchester Bread company.

Band 24/7 entertained the guest with DJ and hospice volunteer David Galbraith continuing with the music well in to the evening.

The auction and raffle saw guests giving generously just as the charitable man himself did.

Amongst the prizes on offer was a Fast & Furious package of driving experience’s including driving a Porsche at Silverstone and F1 Williams experience, signed Manchester United

shirt, and a Chef’s table and champagne reception for 12 at Northcote.

An abundance of support of gifts from Lisa’s friends, including VIP tickets to Tom Kerridge ‘Pub in the Park’, a dining experience at Angela Hartnett’s restaurant and dining at a Spanish tapas exclusive restaurant ‘Sabor’ was also donated.

Friends of Ken’s Allen’s on White Lund didn’t disappoint providing an array of wonderful gifts as well as the business community of Lancaster & Morecambe.

“We are thrilled that the ‘Hello Ken Allen’ charity ball has generated such a fantastic level of support and funds!” said Jane (Ken’s eldest daughter)

“The feedback received from guests has been tremendous and it was a night when the local community really came together to remember our Dad the ‘legend’.

"We are so very grateful to all those who supported us on the evening, those attending, those who have donated their time and the suppliers and local companies including

“TRS Tyres, Local Choice and Morecambe Metals as our main sponsors that gave so generously.

"The guests shared fabulous memories of our Dad whilst doing what he loved best giving to others.”

1 . Ken Allen event Lifesize cutouts of Ken Allen next to tyres were positioned at the event. Photo: Damon Parkinson Weddings

2 . Ken Allen event Debbie, Cynthia, Lisa and Jane at the event. Photo: Damon Parkinson Weddings

3 . Ken Allen event Ken's name was up in lights at the event which featured music from band 24/7. Photo: Damon Parkinson Weddings