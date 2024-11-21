More than one million people in the north-west have had their Covid-19 jabs as the NHS prepares for a challenging winter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As people gather inside during the colder months, viruses such as Covid and flu are more likely to spread, which can result in people becoming seriously unwell and being admitted to hospital, during what will already be an incredibly challenging time for the NHS.
To protect NHS services this winter, eligible people including those aged 65 and over, pregnant women, those with long term health conditions and carers, are being urged to come forward for their jabs as soon as possible.
Since the vaccination programmes began in Autumn, 1,014,627 Covid vaccines and 1,894,917 flu vaccines have been delivered in the region – an incredible effort to protect our communities from serious illness this winter.
Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director for Commissioning at NHS England North West, said: “Thank you to NHS staff and vaccination teams who have successfully delivered more than one million Covid jabs, and more than 1.8 million flu jabs, to help protect our most vulnerable communities.
“Vaccines are our best defence this winter and will help prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed, meaning services are available when people need NHS care.
“If you are eligible, please come forward for your free Covid and flu vaccines as soon as possible and make sure you and your loved ones are protected.”
Anyone eligible can book a Covid vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.
The National Booking Service will close on December 20 2024, meaning there is just under one month left to book your vaccine online.
After this date, people will still be able to get vaccinated at their GP practice, community pharmacies and walk-in sites.
Tricia Spedding, Head of Public Health at NHS England North West, said: “It’s vital we all take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from these dangerous and even life-threatening viruses.
“Each year, we see a significant number of people who aren’t vaccinated needing hospital care and even sadly dying with Covid and flu.
“It’s important to come forward if you are eligible for these vaccines, even if you have had previous vaccinations or have had one of the viruses, as protection fades, and some of these viruses can change over time.”