More than one million people in the north-west have had their Covid-19 jabs as the NHS prepares for a challenging winter

More than one million people in the North West at greatest risk have had their Covid-19 vaccines, as the NHS encourages more eligible people to come forward and protect themselves this winter.

As people gather inside during the colder months, viruses such as Covid and flu are more likely to spread, which can result in people becoming seriously unwell and being admitted to hospital, during what will already be an incredibly challenging time for the NHS.

To protect NHS services this winter, eligible people including those aged 65 and over, pregnant women, those with long term health conditions and carers, are being urged to come forward for their jabs as soon as possible.

Since the vaccination programmes began in Autumn, 1,014,627 Covid vaccines and 1,894,917 flu vaccines have been delivered in the region – an incredible effort to protect our communities from serious illness this winter.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director for Commissioning at NHS England North West, said: “Thank you to NHS staff and vaccination teams who have successfully delivered more than one million Covid jabs, and more than 1.8 million flu jabs, to help protect our most vulnerable communities.

“Vaccines are our best defence this winter and will help prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed, meaning services are available when people need NHS care.

“If you are eligible, please come forward for your free Covid and flu vaccines as soon as possible and make sure you and your loved ones are protected.”

Anyone eligible can book a Covid vaccine appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

The National Booking Service will close on December 20 2024, meaning there is just under one month left to book your vaccine online.

After this date, people will still be able to get vaccinated at their GP practice, community pharmacies and walk-in sites.

Tricia Spedding, Head of Public Health at NHS England North West, said: “It’s vital we all take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from these dangerous and even life-threatening viruses.

“Each year, we see a significant number of people who aren’t vaccinated needing hospital care and even sadly dying with Covid and flu.

“It’s important to come forward if you are eligible for these vaccines, even if you have had previous vaccinations or have had one of the viruses, as protection fades, and some of these viruses can change over time.”

You are eligible for a Covid and flu vaccination if you:

are aged 65 or over

are pregnant

are aged 6 months to 64 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

live in a care home for older adults

are a frontline health and social care worker, including those working in care homes for older adults

In addition to the above, those also eligible for a flu vaccine include:

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance or are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6) and secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants

The NHS is also rolling out the RSV vaccine, to protect vulnerable people from lung infections. People aged 75 and pregnant women are eligible for this vaccine, as well as those aged 75-79 as part of a catch up programme.

Although people can get RSV all year round, the NHS sees an increase in cases during winter, and therefore it’s vital people get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

For more information about winter vaccines and winter health, visit the NHS website: Winter vaccinations and winter health - NHS