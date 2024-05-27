More than 50 people including family with baby in pram and two toddlers rescued from Morecambe Bay over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 people were almost cut off by the tide in Morecambe bay over the bank holiday weekend.

Bay Search and Rescue had two callouts over the bank holiday weekend.

On May 25 worried locals in Silverdale reported a woman and child way out in the bay as the tide started to push in around them.

Bay Sherp was launched from the Bob In Cafe at Arnside but thankfully the woman and child had been warned off by a man with a megaphone.

More than 50 people had to be rescued from Morecambe Bay over the bank holiday weekend.

As the Sherp reached the area reports from witnesses said they had got off the bay covered in sand and mud and had headed toward the Silverdale Hotel, later confirmed by the mother and child themselves, via a phone call to Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Today (Saturday, May 25) fifty plus people were out on the bay near the waters edge as the tide again quietly but sneakily filled the channel in front of them and around the back of them too.

“As rescue crews arrived at the scene they encountered a family with a baby in a buggy, two toddlers and mum and dad heading in the general direction of the Isle of Man unaware that within a few short minutes they would be swimming for it never mind walking.

“As we approached continually blasting on the vehicle horn from three or four hundred metres away we gained their attention and gave them a safe line to get back to safety.

“Also working from above, the Bay’s drone was scouring the area for anyone cut off.

"The drone is a phenomenal asset as it has both a two hundred times zoom lens, and also thermal imaging capabilities, it is a true eye in the sky.

“Please be careful, the Bay can be one of the most beautiful but dangerous places in the world so treat it with respect.

"Remember the tide runs into the bay three hours before high water so get off in plenty of time.