More than 3,000 animals rehomed by the RSPCA across Cumbria in last decade
The charity has come a long way since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.
Now - as the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year - the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to "create a better world for every animal".
Today Cumbria is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.
The county is also home to four independent RSPCA branches - RSPCA Cumbria West, RSPCA Cumbria North & East, RSPCA Westmorland and RSPCA Furness and Barrow - who rehabilitate and
rehome rescued animals - ranging from cats and dogs to small furries like hamsters and guinea pigs.
Many will have endured horrendous suffering but with the help of dedicated staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.
The latest available figures show that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 these centres and branches have found new homes for a staggering 3,108 animals. Additionally they have helped pet owners in the county by providing: 5,340 neuters (to stop unwanted pregnancies and promote responsible ownership); 3,135 microchips - to help reunited lost pets with their owners.
Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales - which equates to 111 animals every day.
Throughout their history local RSPCA teams have helped thousands more animals in the county and are determined to carry on their amazing work as the RSPCA marks a new chapter - at a time when animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis.
Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect - higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning
thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.
“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.
“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.