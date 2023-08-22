More than 30 acts to perform at music festival this weekend on Lancaster’s historic quay

Mark Pickup took this picture looking towards the Millennium Bridge Lancaster, from the side of St George's Quay.

The George & Dragon, The Three Mariners, and The Wagon & Horses are hosting the second edition of Quay-Fest with more than 30 acts.

Acts performing at Quay-Fest II, taking place from Friday August 25 to Monday August 28, include The Duo, Jason Mcloughlin, The Section, a Robbie Williams vs Oasis tribute, Mattie Gough, James Candlin (pictured below), Batala samba drummers, the Thieving Magpies, Killer Boots, Stonecutter, ACE/DC, Coastline, Amy Rae, T-Kay Legends of Soul, Mark as Gary Barlow, Jamie Walker, Rob Young, Off Limits, Reggie Mental Band, Totally Blond, The Buskers Ball hosted by Rachael Waring and Jamie Brewer, HUSH, Jamie Fredrick, Nick Tinsdeall, Intensely Staring Cats, Mel Gowers, David and Ruth, and Tony and Donna.

Watch out for Quay-Fest III in February and Quay-Fest IV in August 2024.