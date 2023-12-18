More pictures of this weekend's Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster as 6,500 people visit the event

More than 6500 people got into the Christmas spirit at Williamson Park over the weekend as part of The Big Christmas Day Out.

The park was transformed for the event – with teepees and geodomes appearing at the foot of the iconic Ashton Memorial.

The domes contained acrobatics, storytelling, and arts and craft activities.

Families also enjoyed riding on Santa’s runaway train, meeting Olaf in his igloo and making reindeer food. Some even got to see Santa himself.

Event organiser – and Santa’s little helper – Jamie Scahill said: “Seeing thousands of people having so much fun in Williamson Park was amazing.

“It was great to be able to bring a little bit of Lapland to Lancaster.”

Tickets also included free admission to the park’s Butterfly House and Mini Zoo.

The Big Christmas Day Out was organised by the same team behind the award-winning Highest Point Festival, which returns to Williamson Park in May 2024.

