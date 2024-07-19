The festival was the biggest ever being extended to four days with around 175 acts performing across 39 venues.

Festivalgoers enjoyed rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and even a sea shanty crew!

A spokesman for Morecambe Music Festival said: “Well the dust has settled on another festival and it was unbelievable, truly amazing.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and venues for backing it once again, our wonderful acts who put on some great performances over four days.

“And to the team that work inside the festival who once again worked their fingers to the bone, thank you all so much for everything you do.

“Morecambe take a bow!”