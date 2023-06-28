The 20th Catch the Wind kite festival took over Morecambe’s beaches this weekend with hundreds of spectacular and colourful kites on show.
Hundreds of people attended the festival and as well as the kites, there was also live music, professional kite flyers, street performers and creative workshops to keep everyone entertained.
The special anniversary kite festival also celebrated More Music in Morecambe’s 30th birthday.
1. Catch the Wind kite festival
Morecambe beach was packed with kites and kite flyers as well as people watching the kite festival at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw
2. Catch the Wind kite festival
There was entertainment for the whole family at the Catch the Wind kite festival. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw
3. Catch the Wind kite festival
Flying a kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw
4. Catch the Wind kite festival
A teddy was even flying his own kite at the Catch the Wind kite festival in Morecambe at the weekend. Picture by Jamie Buttershaw. Photo: Jamie Buttershaw