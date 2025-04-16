More Music Morecambe holding singing workshop
Ríoghnach Connolly will be at the One Voice singing workshop day.
Award winning performer Ríoghnach Connolly is a traditional sean nós singer and flautist from Armagh, northeast Ireland.
Bestowed with a rich familial heritage of singers and song collectors, she is RTÉ’s Folk Singer of the Year 2025 and has held the title of BBC2’s Folk Singer of the Year since 2019.
Ríoghnach brings tremendous warmth, compassion and skill to her music sessions, introducing people to traditional folk music through dance and humour whether you’ve ever done
anything like this or not!
No experience necessary.
Please bring lunch to share.
With One Voice with Ríoghnach Connolly is at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday, May 17 at 10am until 4pm.
Tickets cost £30, £5 More Music participants, LA3 and LA4 residents.
Visit https://moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/with-one-voice-with-rioghnach-connolly/ to book tickets.