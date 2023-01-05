More Music Morecambe announces its spring 2023 season and its 30th birthday celebrations

Pioneering local, national and international music projects, nurturing young talent, creating wonderful music and establishing new traditions, More Music believes in the power of imagination, partnership and connection.

2023 will be a celebration of their journey with the people who have travelled alongside, while welcoming new artists, musicians, participants and audiences into their wonderful community, too.

The monthly gig series All the Right Notes returns for 2023, beginning with The Brass Monkeys on Saturday February 4, Xhosa Cole Quartet on Saturday March 4, Magic Islands of Music on Saturday April 1 and Iona Lane on Saturday May 6. Tickets range from £5 - £10 and under 18s go free.

Grant Lee Phillips at More Music.

Remaining true to their mission to bring world-class musicians from around the world to Morecambe, More Music are excited to welcome Folk and Americana Singer-Songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips on Saturday January 22, and innovative folk trio Hack-Poets Guild on Saturday March 18.

On Saturday February 11, More Music’s Girls Can team will join forces with Manchester based punk four-piece Loose Articles for a day of inspirational workshops, Q&As and thrilling live music.

Throughout the season there will also be exceptional workshops including With One Voice Singing Workshop with vocal leader Faith Watson on Saturday February 18 and Rhyzim Drumming Workshop with Zimbabwean percussionist Bruce Ncube on Saturday February 25. Open to everyone, no experience needed.

For more information, listings and to book tickets visit www.moremusic.org.uk/whats-on or call 01524 831997 (Monday – Friday between 10am and 2pm).

