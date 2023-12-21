More Music in Morecambe’s new season in 2024 has workshops, gigs and unique events

More Music in Morecambe will start a new and inspirational season in 2024 with an exciting and wide-ranging programme of workshops, gigs and unique events.

Morecambe based More Music starts the year on January 5 and 6 with something for the youngest members of our community, children under four and their adults, Raven Tales.

More Music and The Platform will host a showcase of emerging artists on January 20 and 21 and February 24 and 25.

The gigs will also be supported by local artists and will give aspiring sound and lighting engineers the opportunity to gain valuable experience at a live event.

Raven Tales at More Music in Morecambe.

Recognising the importance of Holocaust Memorial Day, a day which is dedicated to encouraging remembrance in a world scarred by genocide, there will be commemorations and reflections at

Lancaster Town Hall on January 25.

The week also sees an interfaith service at Lancaster Priory, an exhibition from Morecambe Artist Colony at Morecambe Library and the film, One Life (pg) will be screened at The Dukes.

The exceptional This is the Kit return, and this time they will play at Kanteena on January 28.

More Music’s ‘All the Right Notes’ gigs continue with a colourful and exuberant celebration of African music from Anna Mudeka on February 3 and then on March 2, Angeline Morrison folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist visits the Morecambe venue.

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy, which will be commemorated with a special event on February 4.

Sigh of the Sea starts with reflections on the beach followed by an evening of music and food at More Music’s venue featuring the Long Walk Chinese Ensemble and virtuoso flautist and cook Guo Yue.

More Music’s regular programme of workshops and ensembles has something for everyone and beginners are welcome.