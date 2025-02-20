More Music in Morecambe hosts an evening for the mind and soul

More Music in Morecambe will welcome sitar player and composer Jonathan Mayer, along with Tabla maestro Kousic Sen, to perform Indian music this March.

This concert is pitched at both Indian classical music aficionados and curious first-time listeners alike, as the two world-renowned masters of the genre will create an evening where audiences can

unwind and be mesmerised by the beautiful sounds of Indian classical music on Saturday March 15.

Jonathan Mayer has composed and performed across a variety of musical genres.

His versatility and distinctive approach are a tribute to his education in both Indian and Western classical music, and his studies in composition with his father, the late Indo-Jazz artist John Mayer.

Jonathan is a composer and performer who has appeared in concerts all over the world, and this concert features his improvisations and compositions on the sitar.

Performing alongside him will be master-drummer Kousic Sen, a Kolkattan percussionist who has enthralled audiences globally with his incredible precision, sound, and versatility.

Ben McCabe said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the incredible tabla star Kousic Sen back to More Music, this time alongside sitar virtuoso Jonathan Mayer.

"On his last visit Kousic shared Indian musical counting methods and techniques on Dholak drums with More Music’s musicians and high school children across Lancashire through Lancashire Music Hub.

"This concert at More Music is a partnership with Milapfest who are marking 40 years of sharing Indian Arts and Culture in the UK and have worked together with More Music in the past to bring the South Asian Music Youth Orchestra to Morecambe. Expect a moving, virtuosic, playful evening of high octane interaction!”

Please visit https://moremusic.org.uk/