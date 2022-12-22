News you can trust since 1837
More Lancaster and Morecambe school nativity play pictures take us back in time

Do you remember appearing in or being a proud audience member at any of these school nativity productions from the past?

By Debbie Butler
3 minutes ago

This is our final picture gallery to go on our website this Christmas of old school nativity plays in the Lancaster district taken from our photo archives.

Most of these pictures are from 2009. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or your now grown up sons and daughters.

1. Appletree Nursery

Appletree Nursery School, Lancaster, in their 2009 nativity play.

2. Angels in the Appletree Nursery nativity show from 2009.

Appletree Nativity

3. Lancaster Road

Year 2 children at Morecambe's Lancaster Road Primary School wait to rehearse their nativity play, A Present For The Baby, in 2009.

4. High Bentham Primary

High Bentham Primary School Nativity play, It's A Baby, from 2009.

