More fabulous pictures from this year's record-breaking Vintage by the Sea festival in Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 12:38 BST
Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea festival attracted huge crowds at the weekend.

Saturday (August 31) saw record visitors with an estimated 45,000 attending the event over the two days – and many of them dressed for the occasion.

This second set of pictures from this year’s festival showcases many festival goers in their vintage finery.

Vintage by the Sea 2024

Vintage by the Sea 2024

Vintage by the Sea 2024

Vintage by the Sea 2024

