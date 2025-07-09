More car parking spaces in Lancaster city centre by 2028

A comprehensive new strategy has been approved to guide the future of car parking in Lancaster city centre.

This will maintain the number of spaces available to support local businesses and the economy.

The plan, approved by Lancaster City Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (July 8), was developed following extensive public consultation and stakeholder engagement, and sets out an assurance that the council will maintain 1,584 general use council-operated car parking spaces by 2028.

This is an increase on the current number of spaces available, which stands at 1,329.

The strategy has been developed so that the planned release of car parks in the Canal Quarter to make way for much-needed affordable housing does not reduce the number of spaces available.

In addition, there is no effect on the number of spaces available on-street or in private car parks.

To realise this ambition, a series of targeted investments – including the reopening of Castle Car Park (287 spaces), expanding provision at Edward Street (112 spaces), and converting current office leased parking to general use (100 spaces) – will ensure that overall parking capacity is maintained.

Introduction of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology will also provide real‑time occupancy data so motorists can see first-hand which car parks have capacity to make best use of the available spaces.

Councillor Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for Lancaster regeneration and the local economy, said: “We know that businesses and organisations in the city centre rely on our car parks for their customers and visitors. That’s why we’re going to great lengths to ensure we continue to provide enough capacity within the city and the aim of the strategy is to ensure we are striking the right balance.

“On the one hand we need to provide enough car parking spaces, while on the other we are in desperate need of much needed new affordable housing – something else that people tell us is a priority.

“This strategy provides certainty for the future, ensuring car parking remains a key part of Lancaster’s infrastructure as the city evolves, while allowing us to regenerate the Canal Quarter into a thriving new neighbourhood.

“We’ll also be closely monitoring the impact of any changes on city centre businesses so we can take action in the events that the changes have a negative impact.”

The investments set out in the parking strategy will allow the release of car parks for development while maintaining the number of parking spaces available.

The first of these – Nelson Street – is currently the subject of a planning application by South Lakes Housing for the building of 39 much-needed new affordable homes for local people.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, added: “The proposals approved at cabinet mean that, along with the recent announcements by Marco Living and Axis-RE following their purchase of the former Mitchell's Brewery site, we are making steady progress on redevelopment of the Canal Quarter.

“Over the next 10 years our vision for this area, which has been so blighted by long term dereliction, is to see it transformed into a vibrant new neighbourhood that has long lasting benefits for the people of Lancaster.”