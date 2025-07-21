Monthly music showcase is Lancaster Co-op’s silver lining after birthday bash

Hot on the heels of a hugely successful 40th birthday bash, Lancaster Music Co-op this week hosts its latest free monthly music extravaganza.

Barrow-based indie rockers, The Silver Bars head up the bill in the Upstairs Room at The Pub on Friday (July 25) at the co-op raises funds to fit out its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space.

Major repairs, including a new roof, are progressing well as the co-op bids to return to its home in Lodge Street during its anniversary year.

The Silver Bars have not only made waves on the local circuit since forming, but are also building a growing national profile following a host of singles which have amassed hundreds of thousands of streams.

The band’s most recent release ‘Svengali’ saw them tour nationwide, playing to sell-out crowds, joining the Kendal Calling & YNot Festival lineups and supporting the likes of Scouting for Girls, The Royston Club and Jake Bugg.

Second-up are Calder Valley post-punk outfit Callis. The bleak beauty of the valley and its post-industrial surroundings have inspired a moody, immediate sound they call Calder Wave, encompassing sharp rhythms, heavy textures, and moody, atmospheric melodies.

Formed in late 2022 by Dean Molyneux (vocals/guitar), Tyler Hanley (drums), and Bryn Davies (bass), the band became a quartet last year with the addition of Stuart Sharples, a multi-instrumentalist who adds new sonic depth.

They found early inspiration in the likes of Joy Division, The Cure, and Echo & The Bunnymen - adding their own darker, heavier edge drawn from Sabbath, and securing support slots with The Orielles, Toploader and Pale Blue Eyes. Their latest single ‘Heavy Drugs’ has become a live favourite, opening sets with a mix of vulnerability and force.

Local legends and long-time Co-op members, Murky Buckets, open the night.

Dynamic duo Dom and Lyd make music that your grandma would describe as, 'a bloody racket'. They formed their energetic alternative punk band in 2019 while working behind a pub bar, inspired by artists such as Talking Heads, White Stripes and Primal Scream. Their unique brand of rock fuses homegrown punchy riffs and angular vocals.

Holly Blackwell, music co-op director, said: “We’re still on a high after our fabulous 40th birthday party, and can’t wait to take that energy into this coming weekend.

“We’re chuffed to welcome two hotly tipped out-of-town bands this month alongside a co-op favourite.

“As far as emerging talent goes, The Silver Bars are certainly ones to watch, and with Callis and Murky Buckets also on the roster it promises to be another fantastic night.

Calder Valley post-punk outfit Callis.

“We urge music fans young and old to head down to The Pub, enjoy some great music, and support our reopening campaign as the summer holiday season begins in earnest.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and entry is free, although there will be donation points and co-op merch available – including a special edition 40th anniversary t-shirt.

The co-op has been homeless since 2018 when building owners Lancaster City Council deemed the premises unsafe and issued an eviction notice.

After a community campaign and support from city councillors, it was eventually granted a long-term lease following long delays.

The building has since been undergoing major structural repairs funded by £1.2m from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and the city council.

You can donate to the fundraising campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop