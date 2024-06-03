Missing walker found in pub after large scale helicopter and rescue team search in North Yorkshire Dales
The Cave Rescue Organisation team said they were contacted by North Yorkshire police to assist with enquiries and a possible search for two walkers in their late sixties who had been reported missing overnight.
This was on Saturday, June 1 at 12.13pm at Ingleborough, Chapel-le-Dale, North Yorkshire.
The two men had failed to return to their accommodation in Horton-in-Ribblesdale the previous evening.
Initial enquiries placed their last known position as being close to Ingleborough.
A short time later one of the walkers returned to Horton and said he had become separated from his companion after they had spent an unplanned night on Ingleborough.
He was able to give a rough indication as to where he had last seen his companion, on very steep ground to the NW of the summit area.
Team members made an extensive search of the area for several hours without success.
The National Police Air Service helicopter assisted, as did a search dog and handler from nearby Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Team.
Around 7pm the Cave Rescue Organisation were advised that the man had turned up safe and well in a nearby pub.
Police collected him and, following a debrief, returned him to his accommodation.
A spokesperson for the Cave Rescue Organisation said: “Ultimately, this incident was avoidable. We have previously mentioned the need to ensure that walkers have a good power supply for their phones, lights and a good plan for their walk.
"Always have a good back up plan!”