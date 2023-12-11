News you can trust since 1837
Missing teenager found at Lancaster railway station was returned home

A missing teenager was found at Lancaster train station over the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:07 GMT
The teenager had been reported missing from Cumbria and was later taken back to Carlisle after being spotted by officers at Lancaster railway station.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted on December 10: “Officers at #Lancaster this morning located a teenage female who had been reported missing.

"We conveyed her back to her accommodation in #Carlisle to ensure her #safeguarding.”