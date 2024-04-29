Missing teen found by police at Lancaster railway station

A teenager who had been reported missing after he was seen to board a train at Penrith was found by officers at Lancaster.
British Transport Police said after safeguarding checks had been completed he was returned home.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said 17 hours ago: “A juvenile who had been reported missing after he was seen to board a train at #Penrith was located by officers at #Lancaster.

“After #safeguarding checks had been completed he was returned home.”