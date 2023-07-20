News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Missing Morecambe teen found by police in Leeds

A teenager reported missing from Morecambe was found by British Transport Police officers in Leeds.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read

Following safeguarding checks police worked with BTP West Yorks to ensure the teenager was returned home safely.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A juvenile who had been reported as missing from an address in #Morecambe was found by officers in #Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following #safeguarding checks we worked with @BTPWestYorks to ensure they were returned home safely.”

Related topics:LeedsMorecambeLancashire