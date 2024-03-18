Missing girls found on Lancaster train after member of staff reported concerns
A train manager on a service to Lancaster reported concerns about two young girls travelling on the train.
British Transport Police said they met the train at Lancaster and discovered the girls were missing from Whitehaven.
After safeguarding checks they were returned home.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A train manager reported concerns about two young girls on their service. We met the train at #Lancaster and discovered the girls were missing from #Whitehaven. After #safeguarding checks they were returned home.”