Missing girls found on Lancaster train after member of staff reported concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

British Transport Police said they met the train at Lancaster and discovered the girls were missing from Whitehaven.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A train manager reported concerns about two young girls on their service. We met the train at #Lancaster and discovered the girls were missing from #Whitehaven. After #safeguarding checks they were returned home.”